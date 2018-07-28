You are here:

Karwaan's Dulquer Salmaan, Mithila Palkar recreate the movie's road trip with fans

FP Staff

Jul,28 2018 17:58:48 IST

Ahead of the Film's release, Karwaan stars Dulquer Salmaan and Mithila Palkar recreate Karwaan Road trip.

Dulquer and Mithila took some time off and went on a road trip with their fans.

Both actors recreate the same memories yet again in their road trip from Mumbai to Lonavala.

Dulquer Salmaan who celebrates his Birthday on 27th July also had an early celebration with the fans and the Karwaan team.

Updated Date: Jul 28, 2018 17:58 PM

#Bollywood #BuzzPatrol #Dulquer Salmaan #Entertainment #Irrfan Khan #Karwaan #Mithila Palkar #Photo Of The Day #PhotoOfTheDay

