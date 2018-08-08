Karunanidhi passes away: Kamal Haasan says he knew DMK chief as 'a writer before a politician'

Kamal Haasan's genuine respect and fondness for Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) chief M Karunanidhi is a well known fact. Haasan always praised the politician openly even when he launched his own political party Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM) in Chennai.

Reports in Times Now state that the moment Haasan heard the news of Karunanidhi's demise on 8 August, the actor decided to abandon his promotional trip for upcoming film Vishwaroopam 2 in Delhi, to immediately fly back to Chennai.

Speaking to News18, Haasan expressed his sentiments on Karunanidhi's demise, "I knew Karunanidhi-ji as a writer before I knew him as a politician. The language we actors used is that of Karunanidhi's. He had an incredible flow in his writing, which was very elegant. There was a call by the Tamilians for a leader, and he was the one who filled that role."

As per reports, Haasan had visited Karunanidhi at the hospital a few days ago to inquire after the politician's health. Haasan was even known to show Karunanidhi his films to get the latter's feedback.

The 94-year-old politician was suffering from fever and urinary tract infection and was admitted to Kauvery Hospital in Chennai. He died at 6:10 in the evening. The hospital released an official statement to announce Karunanidhi's demise, which read, "With deep anguish, we announce the demise of our beloved Kalaignar Dr. M. Karunanidhi on 07.08.2018 at 06.10 pm. Despite the best possible efforts by our team of doctors and nurses to resuscitate him, he failed to respond. We profoundly mourn the loss of one of the tallest leaders of India and we share the grief of family members and fellow Tamilians worldwide."

Updated Date: Aug 08, 2018 14:44 PM