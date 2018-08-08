Karunanidhi passes away: From Rajinikanth to Mammootty, south film stars mourns demise of Kalaignar

The who's who of the southern film industry has been mourning the demise of the late former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and screenwriter Kalaignar M. Karunanidhi, who breathed his last yesterday at 6.10 PM after battling age-related illnesses for the past two weeks in Kauvery hospital in Chennai. He was 94.

Today is a black day in my life, says Rajinikanth

Superstar Rajinikanth was one of the first members from the film fraternity to register his condolences for the doyen of Dravidian movement. Taking to Twitter, Rajinikanth posted: "Today is a black day in my life. A day I can never forget as I lost my beloved #Kalaignar. I pray for his soul to rest in peace."

Rajinikanth also requested the Tamil Nadu government to facilitate Kalaignar's ceremonial burial in the Marina beach next to Arignar Anna's memorial. He was the first prominent actor from Kollywood to pay respects to Kalaignar at his Gopalapuram residence on Tuesday midnight.

Kalaignar's death is a loss for the whole of India, says Pawan Kalyan

In an official statement, Jana Sena Party president and Tollywood actor Pawan Kalyan observed Kalaignar's contribution to the film industry and how he set an example as a leader. "Shri Karunanidhi's demise left us in distress. I believed that Shri Karunanidhi garu who fought for Dravidian culture would recover from the critical health condition. His death is a loss for the whole of India, and the void cannot be filled. May his soul rest in peace and my sincere condolences to his family. His mark in politics is not just limited to Tamil Nadu but whole India. His works for underprivileged and backward classes are commendable. As a leader, the way he worked for social welfare is an inspiration to everyone. Even after entering politics, people referring to him as Kalaignar tells us his supremacy over Tamil literature. Even today, in the film industry, they applaud his works for Parasakthi, Manohara, etc. and I am aware of that. As a writer, cultural and social activist, political party president and in leading the state as a CM, he set an example for the next generations to follow," said Pawan Kalyan.

"The end of a great era. An irreplaceable loss," says Mammootty

Malayalam star Mammootty paid a rich tribute to Kalaignar by calling his demise an irreplaceable loss. He took to his micro-blogging page and posted: "An irreplaceable loss. And the end of a great era. Writer, Author, Screen Writer, Orator and one of the greatest leaders of our time. A revolutionary. But more than all of the many facets to his persona his love for tamizh and his people stand tallest. The opportunity I had to play him in Manis film is something I miss today. All of my meetings with him are fond memories discussing cinema, politics, and literature. Deeply saddened by this loss." [SIC]

Vishal, president of Tamil Film Producers' Council, announced that all film shootings for Wednesday would be canceled. He also requested the TN government to allot space for Kalaignar's mortal remains to be laid to rest in Marina beach.

Deeply saddened 2 hear dat our iconic leader #KalaignarKarunanidhi ayya is no more An irreplaceable leader.nobody cn match his contribution n politics and https://t.co/AooGx53SY9 deepest condolences 2 his family n his https://t.co/WTNTvwKkEI.i request Tn govt 2 allot marina beach — Vishal (@VishalKOfficial) August 7, 2018

Thala Ajith also condoled the demise of Kalaignar with an official statement released through his PRO Suresh Chandra.

Mr Ajith Kumar's condolence message on the demise of Dr Kalaignar Karunanidhi. pic.twitter.com/ql4LsC42xs — Suresh Chandra (@SureshChandraa) August 7, 2018

Registering his deepest condolences, Sarath Kumar said, "Undisputedly the tallest leader who has served the people for 75 yrs, none before none after will we see a leader of his stature. An irreplaceable loss to the state & Tamils across the globe. May his soul be blessed, deepest condolences to the family and the cadres of DMK."

Samantha Ruth Prabhu called the demise of Kalaignar the end of an era. She took to her Twitter page and posted: "#RIPKalaignar. The end of an era !! Over 6 decades. Did the impossible. Will forever be remembered." [SIC]

#RIPKalaignar The end of an era !! Over 6 decades . Did the impossible . Will forever be remembered . 🙏🙏🙏 pic.twitter.com/XgUhnZlNfw — Samantha Akkineni (@Samanthaprabhu2) August 7, 2018

Kajal Aggarwal said, "Very disturbed by the news of our former Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, Karunanidhi ji passing away. Such a legend. My heartfelt condolences to his family and the millions who feel his loss. #RIPKalaingar." [SIC]

Very disturbed by the news of our former Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, Karunanidhi ji passing away. Such a legend. My heartfelt condolences to his family and the millions who feel his loss. #RIPKalaingar — Kajal Aggarwal (@MsKajalAggarwal) August 7, 2018

Kannada star Kichcha Sudeep wrote on Twitter: "The country will always remember this Amazing personality and Leader, Kalaignar Karunanidhi ji for his huge contribution to Tamil Nadu. RIP sir."

A true legend, a leader of masses - Mohan Babu

A true legend, a leader of masses and always lead by example, Sri. Karunanidhi leaves a huge void. My condolences to Brothers Stalin and Alagiri and their families. He touched millions of lives with his policies, gave hope to millions and inspired millions with his writing. — Mohan Babu M (@themohanbabu) August 7, 2018

Lamenting the demise, Hansika Motwani wrote, "With profound grief I have learned about the loss of our beloved Kalaignar Dr M Karunanidhi, one of the best leaders the country has ever witnessed. I hope God gives courage and hope to the family member and fellow Tamilians to cope with this huge loss #RIPKalaignar." [SIC]

With profound grief I have learnt about the loss of our beloved Kalaignar Dr M Karunanidhi one of the best leaders the country has ever witnessed. I hope God gives courage and hope to the family member and fellow Tamilians to cope with this huge loss #RIPKalaignar — Hansika (@ihansika) August 7, 2018

"The last Tamil titan has fallen," says Siddharth

Siddharth, who took a dig at the ruling TN government for playing petty politics regarding the Marina beach burial for Kalaignar, wrote: "The Last #Tamil Titan has fallen. Former TN CM #MKarunanidhi was an incomparable man. #TamilNadu has lost at once its greatest contemporary political and creative enigma. Our beautiful language #Tamil will miss #Kalaignar #Karunanidhi This void he has left will take ages to fill." [SIC]

The Last #Tamil Titan has fallen. Former TN CM #MKarunanidhi was an incomparable man. #TamilNadu has lost at once its greatest contemporary political and creative enigma. Our beautiful language #Tamil will miss #Kalaignar #Karunanidhi This void he has left will take ages to fill. — Siddharth (@Actor_Siddharth) August 7, 2018

Last straw move by #EPS and #OPS after the ordeal they have already put us through. Give #Kalaignar his place next to #Anna If you must have your way make it the last #Marina memorial. Have some respect and be responsible. This is not the time to play petty politics. #TamilNadu — Siddharth (@Actor_Siddharth) August 7, 2018

Whether denial of a #Marina memorial for #Kamaraj ayya is brought up or not, it is irrelevant! #AIADMK should look forward and not back to make an example. Don't cite a past mistake to justify a monumental new one. The best time for a good step is the present. #Kalaignar #Respect — Siddharth (@Actor_Siddharth) August 7, 2018

Filmmaker Rajiv Menon said, "The last of the greats of Tamil politics no more, #RIPKalaignar. You will always be remembered as the great screenwriter, able administrator and for your love of the great language Tamizh."

Lakshmi Manchu wrote: "One of the most senior veteran politician and a great soul, Karunanidhi sir left us today. We salute your contribution towards the development of Tamil Nadu as a state, to its literature & the film industry as a screenwriter. My heartfelt condolences to the family. #RIPKalaignar." [SIC]

One of the most senior veteran politician and a great soul, Karunanidhi sir left us today. We salute your contribution towards the development of Tamil Nadu as a state, to its literature & the film industry as a screen writer. My hearfelt condolences to the family. #RIPKalaignar — Lakshmi Manchu (@LakshmiManchu) August 7, 2018

"We have lost an architect of the Dravidian movement," says Arya

Actor Arya said we have lost an architect of the Dravidian movement. "We have lost an architect of Dravidian movement and one of the tallest leader of our time. I vividly remember the brief audience that was filled with so much care and generosity. My deepest condolences to the bereaved family. Kalaignar Ayya RIP" wrote Arya.

We have lost an architect of Dravidian movement and one of the tallest leader of our time. I vividly remember the brief audience that was filled with so much care and generosity. My deepest condolences to the bereaved family. Kalaignar Ayya RIP. pic.twitter.com/O6EbKbndSz — Arya (@arya_offl) August 7, 2018

Madhavan took to his Twitter page and said, "Saddened hearing the demise of one of this Nations Most dynamic leader and writer. May his soul Rest In Peace. Condolences to the entire party, family, and supporters."

Saddened hearing the demise of one of this Nations Most dynamic leader and writer. May his soul Rest In Peace. Condolences to the entire party,family and supporters. pic.twitter.com/8cayC1tCAD — Ranganathan Madhavan (@ActorMadhavan) August 7, 2018

