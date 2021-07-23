Other updates include Audible announcing the release date of Neil Gaiman's The Sandman: Act II as 22 September

Kartik Aaryan collaborating with Hansal Mehta for Captain India

Kartik Aaryan is set to play the lead role in director Hansal Mehta’s upcoming film Captain India, the makers announced on Friday.

Check it Aaryan's first look here

Produced by Ronnie Screwvala and actor-turned-producer Harman Baweja, the action drama is inspired from India’s biggest and most successful rescue missions from a war-torn country. Aaryan will essay the role of a pilot in the movie and the actor said he is honoured to be part of the project.

"Captain India is inspiring and thrilling in equal measure and it gives me great pride and honour to be a part of such a historic chapter of our country. "I have immense respect for Hansal sir’s body of work and this was the perfect opportunity to collaborate with him,” Aaryan said in a statement.

Screwvala said the film captures the indomitable human spirit and Mehta, best known for Shahid, Aligarh and Scam 1992, is the perfect person to tap into the humane aspect of it. "Captain India is not just a story of one of the biggest humanitarian operations ever but also about the indomitable human spirit, one that rises above failure despite the odds. "Hansal Mehta is one of the finest filmmakers of our time and has always beautifully captured the true essence of humane stories. Kartik Aaryan’s fans are surely in for a treat as he steps into all-new territory with Captain India,” he added.

Baweja, who has also written the film, said Captain India strikes the perfect balance of an "inspiring human story and an exhilarating cinematic experience". "This move as a producer was a long time coming and I'm excited to collaborate with an equally passionate team in form of Ronnie Screwvala, Hansal Mehta and Kartik Aaryan. "I am confident that this story will resonate with every Indian,” the 40-year-old Baweja, who previously acted in films like Love Story 2050 and What's Your Raashee?, said.

Captain India will go on floors early next year.

Announcement of Shiv Shastri Balboa

Neena Gupta and Anupam Kher are collaborating on Shiv Shastri Balboa, directed by Ajayan Venugopalan. The duo recently shared the first look on social media. Kher described the movie as a "fascinating tale of survival of an Indian in a small town in America." Check it out here

Audible's The Sandman: Act II to premiere on 22 September

Audible has announced a second instalment of audio-drama series adaptation of author Neil Gaiman's popular novel The Sandman.

The Amazon-owned company, which produces audio entertainment content, has said the follow-up part, titled will be released on its platform on 22 September.

It will once again be adapted and directed by Dirk Maggs and narrated by Gaiman, who also serves as creative director and co-executive producer, according to a press release by Audible.

The audio-drama series voice stars an ensemble cast, led by James McAvoy in the title role of Dream, with Kat Dennings, Michael Sheen, and Andy Serkis reprising their respective roles.

They are joined by Jeffrey Wright, Rege-Jean Page, Brian Cox, Emma Corrin, John Lithgow, David Tennant, Bill Nighy, Kristen Schaal, Kevin Smith, Aidan Turner, Bebe Neuwirth, Adrian Lester, Miriam Margolyes, Arthur Darvill and Ray Porter.

BAFTA award-winning composer James Hannigan has provided the original score for The Sandman: Act II.

Jordan Peele's next horror film titled Nope

Oscar-winning filmmaker Jordan Peele's third feature film has been titled Nope.

Peele revealed the new film's title by a posting the official poster on his social media accounts on Thursday.

The poster reveals a cloud at night with a kite flag tail attached, above a lit mountainside town.

Nope reunites Peele with his Get Out star Daniel Kaluuya, who recently won an Oscar for best-supporting actor for his performance in "Judas and the Black Messiah".

The movie will also star Keke Palmer and Steven Yeun.

Nope is scheduled to be released in the US on 22 July, 2022 by Universal Pictures.

Godzilla vs Kong to hit Amazon Prime Video on 14 August

Warner Bros and Legendary's blockbuster movie Godzilla vs Kong will start streaming on Amazon Prime Video from `14 August.

The movie will be available on Amazon in English and dubbed in three Indian languages — Hindi, Telugu and Tamil, the streamer said in a statement.

Directed by Adam Wingard, Godzilla vs Kong had its release in India in March this year. It features an ensemble cast of Alexander Skarsgard, Millie Bobby Brown, Rebecca Hall, Kyle Chandler, Brian Tyree Henry, Eiza Gonzalez, Jessica Henwick and Julian Dennison.

Jeff Bezos' flight to space to be showcased by Discovery+ India

Discovery+ India today announced coverage of Blue Origin founder Jeff Bezos’ first flight to space on 20 July. The show, Jeff Bezos In Space: Blue Origin Takes Flight., is anchored by The Washington Post’s Libby Casey and Discovery’s Chris Jacobs from The Post’s Washington, D.C. studios and features on the ground analysis from The Washington Post’s space industry reporter Christian Davenport and commentary from astronaut Leland Melvin, Dr. Ellen Stofan, the Smithsonian’s Undersecretary for Science and Research and a team of experts from the Smithsonian Air & Space Museum.

"We are delighted to be joining forces with The Washington Post to once again cover the next major chapter in space advancement,” said Scott Lewers, Executive Vice President of Multiplatform Programming, Factual & Head of Content, Science. “With no on-site public viewing areas in the vicinity of the launch site, this premiere continues discovery+ mission to bring the world to our viewers."

“The Washington Post has made a distinct investment in live coverage of major news events, drawing in tens of millions of viewers to its programs featuring the latest developments alongside real-time analysis and commentary from our top journalists,” said Micah Gelman, director of editorial video at The Washington Post. “After the success of our joint coverage of SpaceX’s first crewed mission last summer, we are thrilled to be partnering with Discovery and Science Channels once again to bring this historic launch to the eyes of Americans nationwide as the appetite for space tourism intensifies.”

Jeff Bezos in Space: Blue Origin Takes Flight, highlights the morning’s event, along with interviews from after the launch, behind-the-scenes material and background stories of Blue Origins and Jeff Bezos.

Michelle Monaghan to star in Netflix show Echoes

Actor Michelle Monaghan will play a double role in Netflix's upcoming limited series Echoes.

Described as a psychological thriller, the show comes from 13 Reasons Why showrunner Brian Yorkey, Quinton Peeples and Australian writer-producer Vanessa Gazy.

Monaghan will star as identical twins Leni and Gina, who share a dangerous secret.

"Since they were children, Leni and Gina secretly have swapped lives, culminating in a double life as adults: They share two homes, two husbands and a child, but everything in their perfectly choreographed world is thrown into disarray when one of the sisters goes missing," reads the official logline.

Gazy has written and created the show which will be executive produced by Yorkey.

(With inputs from Press Trust of India)