Kartik Aaryan takes the 'Ice Bucket Challenge 2023' after Shehzada's song shoot, captions, 'Ghutne toot gaye'

Almost a year after the release of his blockbuster film Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, Kartik Aaryan is all set to keep you entertained on the big screen with his action drama Shehzada. Standing tall in the top 20 list of IMDb’S most anticipated Indian movies of 2023, Shehzada is expected to hit the theatres next month on this very day. However, it seems that the makers have to face a slight halt in the shoot. This after Kartik revealed that he is suffering from leg ache. It must be noted that earlier, Kartik took to his official Instagram account to announce that he began his 2023 by shooting a song for his upcoming film. But now he shared a picture claiming that his knees and calves are hurting badly, leading him to take ice therapy. Sharing a glimpse of himself taking the ice therapy, Kartik’s fans noted his perfect pout in the selfie.

Kartik gave his fans a glance of himself while he was taking the therapy and claimed that the famous Ice bucket challenge of 2023 began. While sharing the behind the scene selfie from his shoot, Kartik wrote in the caption, “Ghutne toot gaye. Ice Bucket Challenge 2023 starts now.” The Freddy actor completed his caption by adding hashtags “Shehzada, Song Shoot, Calves gone.”

In the picture, Kartik can be seen sitting with his calves dipped in ice water, and a helper standing next to him ensuring his betterment. However, the actor didn’t forget to flaunt his perfectly chiseled jawline, as he pouted to the camera while holding a big block of ice in his hands.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by KARTIK AARYAN (@kartikaaryan)

Apart from his legions of fans, his several industry friends took to the comments section to point out his pout and wish him a speedy recovery. Actress and dancer Mukti Moha commented, “Pindli jaayein lekin smouldering pout na jaaye. Wish you a speedy recovery. Take good care!” Film critic Rajeev Masand commented, “Ghutne toot gaye but baal and pout is perfectly in place KA,” and ended with a red heart emoticon.

Earlier, Kartik shared a BTS selfie with Shehzada filmmaker Rohit Dhawan and choreographer Ganesh Acharya. While Kartik wanted to announce that it is his first day at a shoot in the New Year, several fans wondered if they were shooting for the crazy viral track Butta Bomma from the original movie. Kartik’s caption read, “Shehzada’s First Day At Work 2023.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by KARTIK AARYAN (@kartikaaryan)

Coming back to the movie, Shehzada is the official Hindi adaptation of the 2020 Telugu action drama Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo, featuring Allu Arjun in the titular role. Helmed by Rohit Shawan, Shehzada reunites Luka Chuppi stars Kartik and Kriti Sanon. Apart from these two, the movie also features Manisha Koirala, Paresh Rawal, and Ronit Roy in prominent roles. Shehzada not only exhibits Kartik in the titular role but also marks his production debut.

