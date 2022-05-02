Kartik Aaryan exudes extreme swag in the title track of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 and gets people grooving with yet another hook step!

Kartik Aaryan starrer, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 has been one of the most anticipated films of the year and its recent trailer had everyone raving about the film, touting it as a sure shot blockbuster. To add to the hype, the makers have released its title track now, featuring the lead star in a black suit and it is clearly all set to be the new rage of the town.

Taking to his social media, Kartik Aaryan shared the song writing, "Do the ZigZag step with Rooh baba !! 😎 #BhoolBhulaiyaa2 TITLE TRACK OUT NOW 🎵"

In a black tux, the youthful sensation catches everyone's attention as he moves smoothly to the super-tough Bosco-Ceaser routine. In a modern-day remake of Hare Krishna Hare Ram, the actor looks exceedingly hot and dapper as he exudes maximum swag.

Kartik effortlessly flows on the dance floor when he does the zigzag hook routine. Kartik Aaryan is a complete package, from his dance routines to his super hot looks and acting prowess as seen in the trailer, now he is bringing his commercial side to the screens with Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2.

The Anees Bazmee directorial is all set to hit the screens on 20th May. With Kartik Aaryan, the film also stars Kiara Advani, Tabu, Rajpal Yadav and Sanjay Mishra in pivotal roles.

