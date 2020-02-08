Kartik Aaryan, Sara Ali Khan promote Imtiaz Ali's romantic drama Love Aaj Kal on The Kapil Sharma Show

Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan are currently in the thick of promoting their upcoming film, Love Aaj Kal. The duo recently made an appearance at the comedy show The Kapil Sharma Show, where host Kapil Sharma and Kartik engaged in lighthearted banter.

Kapil asked Kartik in jest, "Kaisa chal raha hai aapka Love Aaj Kal?"After pausing, he added, "Ka promotion."

Speaking about the romantic sequences in the film, Kapil further inquired if Imtiaz Ali (director) used to direct him in those scenes, or was he instinctive in his acting. To this, Kartik joked, "Sir, natural actor hoon main" (I'm a natural actor).

For the uninitiated, Sara made headlines when she admitted she would like to date Kartik on her first-ever appearance Koffee With Karan. She attended the show with her father Saif Ali Khan. Soon after, Ranveer Singh introduced the two at Lokmat Most Stylish Awards 2018, the video of which went viral. Not only did Singh tease the two about playing cupid, he even expressed his happiness at introducing them. Ever since, the duo have been talking point among fans.

Watch the segment from The Kapil Sharma Show here

Directed by Imtiaz Ali, Love Aaj Kal sheds light on the ever-changing meaning of love and togetherness. While it is evident the deterrent of romance in the kal narrative is society in general, in the contemporary setup, it seems love has attained a more amorphous meaning. It could be treated as a distraction that could sidetrack one's career plans.

Sara recently opened up on the ongoing comparisons between the original Love Aaj Kal and the 2020 reimagining. She said Love Aaj Kal (2020) was never considered to be a sequel. "It's a film that showcases what love is today," Sara said, revealing Ali even joked if he were to make a film on the same theme again after a decade, it would be called Love Aaj Kal.

Love Aaj Kal is slated to hit cinemas on 14 February, on the occasion of Valentine's Day. It is produced by Dinesh Vijan's Maddock Films, Imtiaz's Window Seat Films, and Reliance Entertainment.

Updated Date: Feb 08, 2020 12:08:36 IST