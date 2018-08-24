Kartik Aaryan reportedly accused of contract breach after he prematurely announces deal with perfume brand

Kartik Aaryan has been signed on for various brands post the success of Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety. However, the actor may have miffed a perfume brand by prematurely announcing his association with it, reports DNA. The same report states and his team thus committed a breach of contract on their part.

This action by Aryan have grave implications. The same report states that the brand has decided to withhold Aryan's payment till a meeting between the representatives of the brand and the actor is held. He as already shot for the commercial and had agreed on a good price, so the management is now trying to work things out. A reconsideration by the brand may even lead to Aaryan losing the contract with them.

Kartik's next project is Dinesh Vijan’s Lukka Chuppi. As reported earlier, the film will travel from Mathura to Gwalior and then Agra. Aryan will play the star reporter of a local TV channel in Mathura while Kriti Sanon will essay the role of a girl from the same town who studies in Delhi and eventually returns. Aryan has also been confirmed to star as the lead in the Hindi remake of Kannada blockbuster Kirik Party.

