One of the most talented actors in the film industry, actor Kartik Aaryan rang in his 32nd birthday on Tuesday, 22 November. The Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 actor, who is having a super busy year, got heartfelt wishes from many of his fans on his special day. Amid all the lovely greetings, Kartik also received special birthday wishes from actors Sara Ali Khan and Ananya Panday. Once rumored to be dating each other, Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan‘s relationship status continues to be a source of curiosity for fans. However, the actress decided to leave all rumours aside and extend her warm wishes to Karthik.

Taking to her Instagram story, Sara shared a picture from Kartik’s midnight birthday celebrations and wrote, “Happiest birthday Kartik Aaryan. Hope this year is all that you’ve hoped for, and may all your dreams continue coming true.” She also added a “Happy Birthday” sticker on it.

Notably, Kartik and Aaryan had worked together in Love Aaj Kal 2, and rumours of their romance began to surface during the shoot of the film. Later, it was reported that the two broke up.

On the other hand, Ananya Panday also shared a picture and wished her Pati Patni Aur Woh co-star. Posting a throwback picture on her IG story, Ananya wrote, “No secret that you’re gonna have a blockbuster year. Happy birthday Kartik Aaryan.”

In the meantime, many others like Kriti Sanon, Ayushmann Khurrana, Bhumi Pednekar, Anushka Sharma, and Rakul Preet Singh, greeted Karthik on his birthday.

Just after midnight, the actor also took to Instagram and shared a few pictures from a surprise planned by his parents. Posing with a cake and birthday decorations in the background, Kartik wrote, “In every birth, I would like to be born as your koki. Thank you for the sweet birthday surprise mummy- papa, Katori n Kiki.”

