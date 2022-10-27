Kartik Aaryan on his upcoming film Freddy: 'I feel fortunate to be a part of this film'
The actor added, 'It has allowed me to experiment with my craft and explore a new territory. I'm looking forward to the movie releasing on Disney+ Hotstar soon.'
A lover boy, A news anchor, A ghost buster and many more, the versatile actor Kartik Aaryan will be seen in and as ‘Freddy’ along with Alaya F on Disney+ Hotstar. Produced by Balaji Telefilms and Northern Lights Films, directed by Shashanka Ghosh, the film is an edge-of-the-seat thriller and will show Kartik Aaryan in a never seen before avatar. The film will soon release exclusively on Disney+ Hotstar.
View this post on Instagram
Gaurav Banerjee, Head- Content, Disney+ Hotstar & HSM Entertainment Network, Disney Star, said, “It is now time to welcome the hottest new Bollywood superstar, Kartik Aaryan to Disney+ Hotstar!! Post Kartik’s last blockbuster, Freddy, his next release is a thriller, which comes directly on Disney+ Hotstar.”
The nation’s heartthrob Kartik Aaryan, talking about his association with Disney+ Hotstar, said, “I feel fortunate to be a part of Freddy, the story of the film is something that I haven’t explored before. It has allowed me to experiment with my craft and explore a new territory. I’m looking forward to the movie releasing on Disney+ Hotstar soon and hoping the audience will love this new avatar”
Stay Tuned #ReadyForFreddy on Disney+ Hotstar.
While the Hindi film industry had taken the biggest hit it had in years; with a major lull phase at the box office, it was Kartik Aaryan, who with Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 gave Bollywood the much needed respite.
Apart from the young superstar’s unparalleled popularity with audiences, he also emerged quite the marketing genius and promoted Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 even much after its release. The actor went all out to promote the horror-comedy before and after its theatrical release, a strategic move that worked wonders for its results at the box office. Once upon a time, it was Shah Rukh Khan, who used to this but the new generation marketing genius, post pandemic is definitely Kartik Aaryan.
Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
also read
Woman alleges Danny Masterson raped and choked her in 2003
She is the first of three women who say Masterson raped them to testify during his Los Angeles trial. She said at one point she grabbed Masterson's hair to try to pull him away, but he shoved a pillow into her face.
Kanye West's recent actions including anti-Semitic comments, white supremacist messaging alienate fans
The 45-year-old West, who in the past has unironically compared himself to Michelangelo, broke out in 2004 with "The College Dropout," building a masterful music career that saw him imbue rap with soul and electronic elements to create his lush albums.
Freddie Highmore on playing an autistic doctor in The Good Doctor: 'It has been an experience'
In an exclusive chat with Firstpost, the Hollywood star spoke about his experience of playing this character of a doctor that suffers from autism.