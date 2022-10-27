A lover boy, A news anchor, A ghost buster and many more, the versatile actor Kartik Aaryan will be seen in and as ‘Freddy’ along with Alaya F on Disney+ Hotstar. Produced by Balaji Telefilms and Northern Lights Films, directed by Shashanka Ghosh, the film is an edge-of-the-seat thriller and will show Kartik Aaryan in a never seen before avatar. The film will soon release exclusively on Disney+ Hotstar.

Gaurav Banerjee, Head- Content, Disney+ Hotstar & HSM Entertainment Network, Disney Star, said, “It is now time to welcome the hottest new Bollywood superstar, Kartik Aaryan to Disney+ Hotstar!! Post Kartik’s last blockbuster, Freddy, his next release is a thriller, which comes directly on Disney+ Hotstar.”

The nation’s heartthrob Kartik Aaryan, talking about his association with Disney+ Hotstar, said, “I feel fortunate to be a part of Freddy, the story of the film is something that I haven’t explored before. It has allowed me to experiment with my craft and explore a new territory. I’m looking forward to the movie releasing on Disney+ Hotstar soon and hoping the audience will love this new avatar”

Stay Tuned #ReadyForFreddy on Disney+ Hotstar.

While the Hindi film industry had taken the biggest hit it had in years; with a major lull phase at the box office, it was Kartik Aaryan, who with Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 gave Bollywood the much needed respite.

Apart from the young superstar’s unparalleled popularity with audiences, he also emerged quite the marketing genius and promoted Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 even much after its release. The actor went all out to promote the horror-comedy before and after its theatrical release, a strategic move that worked wonders for its results at the box office. Once upon a time, it was Shah Rukh Khan, who used to this but the new generation marketing genius, post pandemic is definitely Kartik Aaryan.

