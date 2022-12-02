The most awaited thriller Freddy starring the young superstar Kartik Aaryan has finally been released and audience is loving all the shades of Dr. Freddy Ginwala. Fans can not have enough of how Kartik Aaryan has gotten into the skin of the character and have paid attention to the smallest details. The film that stars Kartik Aaryan in a whole new avatar as a maniac, shy and reserved dentist is winning love from critics to the audiences ever since it dropped last night.

Taking to social media, Kartik Aaryan thanked the Janta Janardan as he wrote

“On Cloud Nine Right Now !! Stoked with the humongous response of the Janta Janardan and all the reviews to #Freddy.”

Responding to his note, several fans flooded his comment section saying, “Cheers to your hardwork … Really amazed and happy to see you in such different versatile role , really we fans proud of you , its the kartik era and will be blockbuster for sure …celebrate #freddy day #KartikAaryan.”

Another exclaimed saying “Next superstar is here..” A fan wrote- “Man loved the movie your performance is top notch.”

The actor who is all set to close the mega successful year with his second release Freddy after giving a box office blockbuster in the form of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 is here to impress us with Freddy. He had also left fans excited with the teaser of Shehzada, and will also be seen in Aashiqui 3, Satyaprem Ki Katha, and Kabir Khan’s untitled next.