Kartik Aaryan and Kriti Sanon were spotted hugging each other at the Mumbai airport as they returned from Mauritius.

Kartik Aaryan and Kriti Sanon are all set to star in their upcoming feature film Shehzada. The duo was seen hugging each other at the airport in Viral Bhayani’s video while returning from Mauritius after Shehzada’s schedule wrap.

While Kartik Aaryan and Kriti Sanon will be seen together on screen in their next film Shehzada, it appears that their fans are eager for them to date in real life.

Kartik spilled the beans on the project, telling a news outlet that the film has been shot on a massive scale. The actor also stated that it will be produced on a massive scale. It will be one of Kartik's most important films, according to him.

Kartik went on to say that the filming of Shehzada was right on schedule and it will be released in theatres on 4th November 2022.

Kartik has previously worked with Kriti in the film Luka Chuppi, where they were praised for their on-screen chemistry. The film received mixed reviews from reviewers and the general public.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.