Kartik Aaryan, Disha Patani to team up for Anees Bazmee's upcoming romantic comedy

Sonu Ki Titu Ki Sweety actor Kartik Aaryan will soon join Baaghi 2 actress Disha Patani in a rom-com directed by Anees Bazmee. The film will be produced by Bhushan Kumar and will mark the return of Anees to the romantic genre, 20 years after his 1998 directorial Pyaar Toh Hona Hi Tha.

The yet-untitled project will begin filming mid-year and will mostly be shot in parts of Mumbai and overseas. Bhushan Kumar confirmed the news and told Mumbai Mirror, "This one is a classic Anees Bazmee-style rib-tickler rom-com which will have everyone in splits."

Anees, whos has delivered successful comedies such as No Entry, Singh Is Kinng and Welcome in the past, said he was looking forward to the film. He will also start shooting for another upcoming project, Pagalpanti, with John Abraham, Anil Kapoor, Ileana D’Cruz, Kriti Kharbanda, Arshad Warsi and Pulkit Samrat in London.

Bhushan, on the other hand, is also on board to produce the remake of Pati Patni Aur Woh with Kartik, Ananya Panday and Bhumi Pednekar. The film will reportedly be a fresh take on extramarital affairs.

Disha, who will next be seen in Salman Khan's Bharat, told the publication that she had been waiting for a true-blue entertainer to come her way. Kartik, who will soon be seen in Lukka Chuppi with Kriti Sanon, also shared his excitement on being part of the project, and said the film would be "crazy fun".

Updated Date: Feb 18, 2019 11:01:35 IST