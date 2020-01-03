Kartik Aaryan, Deepika Padukone engage in fun banter on social media with Om Shanti Om dialogues

Kartik Aaryan recently shared a collage of all his young pictures, along with those of Deepika Padukone's, in his Instagram story, and asked if any director was willing to cast the two together in a film. The Chhapaak actress was quick to reply to the post, and quoted a dialogue from her debut film Om Shanti Om.

Deepika firstly questioned Aaryan on his choice of pictures, and asked, “Why these pictures though!?!?” This was met with a fitting reply from Aaryan, who quoted Om Shanti Om, saying, “Kyunki tabse qainat iss koshish mein lagi hai” (Because the cosmos is conspiring since the time these pictures were clicked). The banter continued when Deepika further replied saying, "Agar aap kisi cheeze ko sacche dil se chaho" (If you wish for something will all your heart).

Earlier, Deepika had requested Kartik to guide her through the 'Dheeme Dheeme' hook step from his latest release Pati Patni Aur Woh. She had also asked him to arrive at the Mumbai airport on 1 December. When Aaryan showed up, fans got a glimpse of their fun collaboration, which was a part of the 'Dheeme Dheeme' challenge.

Both Aaryan and Deepika have had conversations on social media in the past. Recently, when he posted a Christmas video asking his fans to demand gifts from him as he was Santa Claus, Deepika was quick to say she also wanted a gift from him, and asked him to watch her upcoming film Chhapaak, scheduled to hit theatres on 10 January. In reply, Kartik said, "Woh toh humaare liye gift hai (It is a gift for us). Cant wait to watch it (sic)." Check out the video

View this post on Instagram Y fear when Santa is here Kis kis ko gift chahiye A post shared by KARTIK AARYAN (@kartikaaryan) on Dec 24, 2019 at 2:53am PST

Jan 03, 2020