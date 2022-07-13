2022 seems to be quite the significant year for Kartik Aaryan. With applauds and praises, the actor was hailed the Saviour of Bollywood by critics as well as audiences with his latest release, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2.

The film has proven a true gamechanger for the hearthrob as it has cemented his position in the top league and has also seen only stronger and bigger growth in his fandom. Though Kartik has always been one of the most popular stars and a favourite among the fans, a recent research has proven the same with a new list of Most Popular Male Stars.

Kartik Aaryan holds the 6th position in the list as he leads ahead of all the younger stars of his generation. He is followed by Ranbir Kapoor taking the 7th position, Ranveer Singh on the 8th, Varun Dhawan on the 9th and Ayushmann Khurrana bagging the 10th spot.

The only names ahead of the Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 superstar are, Akshay Kumar, Shahrukh Khan, Salman Khan, Hrithik Roshan and Aamir Khan in the top 5 and Kartik, the immediate next.

It is indeed a huge achievement for the actor who has worked immensely hard to reach where he has, on his own merit and bagged his all time highest rank so far in the report.

