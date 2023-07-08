Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani’s ‘Satyaprem Ki Katha‘ has collected Rs 56.06 crore at the box-office so far, with releasing on the occasion of Eid on June 29.

Opened with the collection of 9.25 Cr. on Thursday holiday, with a bare minimal drop on working Friday, the film collected 7 Cr. on day 2, which was further followed by day 3 Saturday with its collection of 10.10 Cr., while it continued the surge in its collection on day 4 Sunday with 12.15 Cr. after which the film passed the crucial Monday test having collected 4.21 Cr. on day 5, while on Tuesday the film collected 4.05 Cr. on day 6, further to which, with 3.45 Cr. on day 7, Wednesday, the film crossed the 50 Cr. mark ahead of which on day 8 Thursday, the film collected 3 Cr. With this, the total of 8 days amounts to 53.21 Cr. Nett.