Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani's Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 teaser is out
Kartik Aaryan asks Manjulika to Beware as Rooh Baba is here. Watch Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 teaser now.
Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 teaser is finally out. Taking to his social media, Kartik Aaryan introduced his fans to 'Rooh Baba' as he asks Manjulika to Beware.
Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 starring Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani as the lead pair is going to be one rollercoaster ride of laughter and chills.
#RoohBaba is coming
Beware #Manjulika !!#BhoolBhulaiyaa2 ♂️@advani_kiara #Tabu #BhushanKumar @MuradKhetani @anjummurad #KrishanKumar @BazmeeAnees @farhad_samji #AakashKaushik@dopmanuanand @ipritamofficial @OfficialAMITABH @TSeries @nirajkothari @Cine1Studios pic.twitter.com/VIZ2WkgaMW
— Kartik Aaryan (@TheAaryanKartik) April 14, 2022
The teaser opens on a dingy and spooky note with Manjulika's 'Aami Je Tomar' playing and a glimpse of the unknown Manjulika after the lock on an old door breaks off. 'Hare Krishna Hare Ram' tune drops in with Kartik Aaryan's entry in a full black attire as Rajpal Yadav welcomes him. It really seems like a blockbuster on the way as the teaser alone gets you so excited for the film.
Kiara Advani plays the female lead of the film alongside Kartik Aaryan, while Rajpal Yadav is perfectly in his element as Chhota Pandit from the first part and Tabu will be seen in a pivotal role too in this Anees Bazmee starrer.
The film is all set to hit the big screens on the 20th of May, 2022.
