The excitement for Sajid Nadiadwala and Namah Pictures’s upcoming ‘Satyaprem Ki Katha‘ is constantly rising. The audience is currently drenched in the color of pure love with the soulful and melodies songs of the film that has indeed left the audience in utmost inquisitiveness to witness this soulful musical romantic pure love story on the big screen. Ahead of it, as the film is all set for its release on 29th June, it has been loved and appreciated by the censor board.

A source close to the censor board member informed us that “The overall response for ‘Satyaprem Ki Katha‘ was fantastic. Everyone who saw the film thoroughly enjoyed it and had great things to talk about the film.”

Moreover, having seen such a great response coming from the censor board, it certainly justified that the film indeed carries worth to rule the audience’s heart.

‘Satyaprem Ki Katha’ also marks a massive collaboration between NGE and Namah Pictures. Interestingly, Sajid Nadiadwala and Shareen Mantri Kedia with Kishor Arora & director Sameer Vidwans won a National Award for their respective feature films. ‘Satyaprem Ki Katha’ will be released in theaters on 29th June 2023.

At the song launch event of Sun Sajani, Aaryan said, “Creative discussions and all take place because the film is extremely precious for us. I think in my entire career i haven’t ever been this involved in a film as much as i have been in Satyaprem Ki Katha becasue i really believe in the subject and i feel proud to be a part of Satyaprem Ki Katha. I think in my filmography maybe this is one film in which i have felt proud in every frame of the film, which i don’t know why but on a story level and from the beginning, the first day, when the first narration happened until now when we are on the stage i still have that proud feeling.”

