Taking to their official social media accounts, Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani presented the love song of the season ‘Aaj Ke Baad‘ from their film ‘Satyaprem Ki Katha‘.

The song has been beautifully shot at the iconic Baroda Palace, the visuals in the song appear larger than life visuals. Nadiadwala is always known for shooting on a grand scale and even in Satyaprem Ki Katha one can see the production value brought on the table. Beautifully sung by Manan Bhardwaj & Tulsi Kumar, the music and the soulful and heart-winning lyrics of Aaj Ke Baad song are given by Manan Bhardwaj.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by KARTIK AARYAN (@kartikaaryan)

‘Satyaprem Ki Katha’ also marks a massive collaboration between NGE and Namah Pictures. Interestingly, Sajid Nadiadwala and Shareen Mantri Kedia with Kishor Arora & director Sameer Vidwans won a National Award for their respective feature films. ‘Satyaprem Ki Katha‘ will be released in theatres on 29th June 2023.

Capturing the crackling chemistry of the most desirable and delightful pair in Bollywood, Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani, the trailer proves that they are undoubtedly the blockbuster Jodi for a reason. All this has now raised the excitement for the release of the film and we cannot wait to watch this romantic soulful love story on the screen on 29th June 2023.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.