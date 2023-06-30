Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani are ’emotional’ and ‘overwhelmed’ over response to their film ‘Satyaprem Ki Katha‘. On her Instagram story, Advani wrote- “Feeling extremely emotional reading all the reviews. Katha has been a very special character to me with a crucial message and today seeing you all give her so much love makes my heart so full.”

Aaryan shared a picture from Siddhi Vinayak temple in Mumbai, on the other hand.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by KARTIK AARYAN (@kartikaaryan)

The ‘Pasoori‘ song from ‘Satyaprem Ki Katha‘ was out recently and Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani’s crackling chemistry had stolen the show. The bit where Kiara says, “Tum itne cute kaise ho yaar“, was winning hearts.

At the song launch event of Sun Sajani, Aaryan said, “Creative discussions and all take place because the film is extremely precious for us. I think in my entire career i haven’t ever been this involved in a film as much as i have been in Satyaprem Ki Katha becasue i really believe in the subject and i feel proud to be a part of Satyaprem Ki Katha. I think in my filmography maybe this is one film in which i have felt proud in every frame of the film, which i don’t know why but on a story level and from the beginning, the first day, when the first narration happened until now when we are on the stage i still have that proud feeling.”

