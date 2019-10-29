Karthi, Lokesh Kanagaraj to reunite for a sequel of Kaithi; director confirms news of upcoming action thriller on Twitter

Filmmaker Lokesh Kanagaraj's latest directorial Kaithi starring Karthi opened to unanimously positive reviews from both audiences and critics. The film which hit the screens last week has been performing well at the box office too.

In a new development, both Karthi and Lokesh have confirmed that there are plans to make a sequel. During a press meet, Karthi revealed that plans for a sequel are underway, “Lokesh called me just last night and asked for just 30 days to finish Kaithi 2!” said Karthi as reported by The Hindu.

Lokesh also took to Twitter to thank the audience and his team for the success Kaithi, and then hinted at the sequel saying, "Dilli will be back"

Thanx for the overwhelming response guys,.. loved every minute in sets and the entire process of making kaithi...will cherish this forever! Thank you once again prabu sir and karthi sir for the opportunity!..To answer all your txts and calls yes“ Dilli will be back”👍 pic.twitter.com/uZ6lWX24x3 — Lokesh Kanagaraj (@Dir_Lokesh) October 26, 2019

‘Dilli’ is Karthi’s character in the movie, a prisoner on parole to meet his daughter he has never seen. However, there are few gangsters who are hell-bent on chasing him down. The thriller is complete with non-stop action scenes, deadly fights and stomping chases.

In an interview to Firstpost, Karthi open up on working with Lokesh and said he knows how to get the best of actors, “Lokesh has a flair for writing. He knows how to keep the screenplay engaging, current, and how to keep the energy alive. He also knows how to translate writing to the medium of cinema. He knows how to feed the audience, and he knows how to use the creative and technical crew well. He gets the best of us,”

Meanwhile, Lokesh is currently working with Vijay for Thalapathy 64, and Karthi is filming for Mani Ratnam’s Ponniyin Selvan

The Great Diwali Discount!

Unlock 75% more savings this festive season. Get Moneycontrol Pro for a year for Rs 289 only.

Coupon code: DIWALI. Offer valid till 10th November, 2019 .

Updated Date: Oct 29, 2019 10:48:22 IST