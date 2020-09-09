Karni Sena backs Kangana Ranaut, stages protest against Sanjay Raut in Gorakhpur

The Karni Sena burnt Sanjay Raut's effigy during a protest at Shastri Chowk in Gorakhpur city and demanded an apology from him for his language against Kangana Ranaut

The Karni Sena on Tuesday came out in support of Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut and staged a protest in Uttar Pradesh's Gorakhpur against Shiv Sena MP and its chief spokesperson Sanjay Raut, amid the ongoing war of words between the two.

They also burnt his effigy during the protest at Shastri Chowk in the city and demanded an apology from him, saying "the kind of language he used for Ranaut is an insult to all women".

The district president of Karni Sena, Devendra Singh said, "Rajputs always supported women whenever they were disrespected and insulted. Sanjay Raut used unparliamentary language for Kangana ji which is very shameful and we condemn his shameful act."

"His language is very objectionable and we demand from the Maharashtra government and the Shiv Sena to take stern action against Sanjay Raut, failing which the Karni Sena will come on roads to fight for the respect of women," Singh said.

The Karni Sena, known as Shri Rajput Karni Sena (SRKS), is an organisation based in Rajasthan. It got its name from Karni Mata, believed to be an incarnation of Durga.

It has been fighting for caste-based quota for the Rajputs in government jobs and education sectors in the state and was in the news for violent protests against the film Padmaavat and also against the release of the movie Jodhaa Akbar, claiming they distorted Rajput history.