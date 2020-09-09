Karni Sena backs Kangana Ranaut, stages protest against Sanjay Raut in Gorakhpur
The Karni Sena burnt Sanjay Raut's effigy during a protest at Shastri Chowk in Gorakhpur city and demanded an apology from him for his language against Kangana Ranaut
The Karni Sena on Tuesday came out in support of Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut and staged a protest in Uttar Pradesh's Gorakhpur against Shiv Sena MP and its chief spokesperson Sanjay Raut, amid the ongoing war of words between the two.
They also burnt his effigy during the protest at Shastri Chowk in the city and demanded an apology from him, saying "the kind of language he used for Ranaut is an insult to all women".
The district president of Karni Sena, Devendra Singh said, "Rajputs always supported women whenever they were disrespected and insulted. Sanjay Raut used unparliamentary language for Kangana ji which is very shameful and we condemn his shameful act."
"His language is very objectionable and we demand from the Maharashtra government and the Shiv Sena to take stern action against Sanjay Raut, failing which the Karni Sena will come on roads to fight for the respect of women," Singh said.
The Karni Sena, known as Shri Rajput Karni Sena (SRKS), is an organisation based in Rajasthan. It got its name from Karni Mata, believed to be an incarnation of Durga.
It has been fighting for caste-based quota for the Rajputs in government jobs and education sectors in the state and was in the news for violent protests against the film Padmaavat and also against the release of the movie Jodhaa Akbar, claiming they distorted Rajput history.
Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.
also read
Resident Evil live-action series greenlit at Netflix; Supernatural showrunner Andrew Dabb to direct
Resident Evil series has received an eight-episode order from Netflix
Sanjay Raut tells Kangana Ranaut to approach police with evidence after actor accuses him of threatening her
"Why is Mumbai feeling like Pakistan-Occupied-Kashmir," Ranaut had tweeted on Thursday, and tagged a news report quoting Raut as saying that she shouldn't come back to Mumbai if she was afraid of the city police
Kangana Ranaut shares new poster of Tejas; film to go on floors in December
Tejas will be produced by Ronnie Screwvala and directed by Sarvesh Mewara.