Vegan beauty and personal care brand Plum on Thursday said that actor Rashmika Mandanna has come on board as an investor and brand ambassador.

In just a short span of 6 years, Rashmika Mandanna has not only emerged as one of the most bankable actresses in the Indian film industry, but also an influential name in the brand world, endorsing the top ones. And now, the Pan Indian actress has turned entrepreneur!

Riding high on the success and critical acclaim of her last release Pushpa: The Rise, the brand made an official announcement today of Rashmika's venture into the entrepreneurial world.

Vegan beauty and personal care brand Plum on Thursday said that actor Rashmika Mandanna has come on board as an investor and brand ambassador. This comes at a time when the brand aims to double its annual recurring revenue (ARR) over the next 12 months, with Rashmika's pan-India presence and fanbase.

Apart from being a lucky mascot at the box office and one of the leading female stars of her generation, Rashmika is fast emerging as a savvy businesswoman, and all this at such a young age.

On the work front, Rashmika currently boasts of one of the strongest line-ups. She will be next seen in 'Pushpa : The Rule' alongside Allu Arjun, 'Goodbye' opposite Amitabh Bachchan, 'Animal' opposite Ranbir Kapoor, 'Varisu' alongside Vijay Thalapatty and 'Mission Majnu' with Sidharth Malhotra.

Talking about his Bollywood debut film, Mission Majnu, the film is directed by Shantanu Bagchi and is bankrolled by Ronnie Screwvala, Amar Butala and Garima Mehta under the banners of RSVP Movies and Guilty By Association Media LLP. While the film was scheduled to release in the month of June, the makers are now planning to release it in September.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.