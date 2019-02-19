Karl Lagerfeld, iconic fashion designer and creative director of Chanel, passes away at 85

Karl Lagerfeld passed away aged 85, reports Mirror. The iconic fashion designer was the creative director of Chanel. He had been suffering a period of ill health for the last few weeks.

Karl had also missed two of Chanel's haute couture shows held in Paris on 22 January. However, the brand simply declared that the designer had been feeling tired. A statement, read out after the designer missed the second show, said "Mr Lagerfeld, artistic director of Chanel, who was feeling tired, asked Virginie Viard, director of the creative studio of the house, to represent him."

In fact, the show in Paris was the first instance when Karl had ever missed being present to give a catwalk bow at the end of a Chanel show. The veteran designer had been supervising the brand, established by Coco Chanel, for more than three decades. His tenure saw Chanel producing as many as eight collections in a year which obviously made the fashion designers, fans and collectors very happy with his work.

Karl also developed a signature style of sorts for himself. He could always be seen sporting a black suit, coupled with finger-less gloves and dark glasses.

Updated Date: Feb 19, 2019 17:32:35 IST