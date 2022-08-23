On August 22, the Kapoor sisters were seen partying with Karan Johar, Manish Malhotra and Natasha Poonawalla.

If Sex and The City was to be made in Bollywood, then the Kapoor sisters Kareena and Karisma would definitely be a part of it. Kareena and Karisma Kapoor are often seen hanging out with their gal pal and their sartorial picks have been top-notch. Not just girls, they also have filmmaker Karan Johar and ace designer Manish Malhotra in their close friends’ group. On August 22, Monday, at Manish Malhotra’s house, the group of friends gathered for a fun day. Natasha Poonawalla, who is a close friend of Kareena and Karisma, was also present at the party. Karisma Kapoor, Natasha Poonawalla and Manish Malhotra have shared moments from their get-together on Instagram. For the get-together, Karisma Kapoor wore a pretty and elegant black dress and paired it with green heels. Kareena Kapoor kept it casual and was seen wearing a graphic T-shirt with denim and sneakers. Natasha Poonawalla, as always, raised the glam quotient in her blingy outfit, which she paired with statement black heels. Karan Johar and Manish Malhotra kept it casual and were seen in a sweatshirt and a shirt, respectively.

Karisma Kapoor captioned the photo as “Just hangin.”

Here’s the post:

Manish Malhotra has shared a bunch of photos from the get-together and captioned his post as, “Home with friends.”



For Natasha Poonawalla, it was a “Monday night done right” moment. She said, “Chilled but warm juxtaposition of sorts. Thank you, Manish, for a super evening. My hearts.” Manish and Karisma left an array of red heart emojis in the comment section.



Karan Johar took to his Instagram Stories and shared the photo and across it, he wrote, “Trying out best to be.. candid (failing of course).”

On the work front, Kareena Kapoor Khan was last seen in Aamir Khan’s Laal Singh Chaddha, which was released on August 11. Despite the hype, the film failed at the box office and received a mixed response. Next, she has Sujoy Ghosh's web show The Devotion of Suspect X co-starring Vijay Varma and Jaideep Ahlawat. Kareena will be making her digital debut with the web series.

The actress will also start shooting for Hansal Mehta’s next from September this year.

