Karisma Kapoor turns 46: Kareena wishes sister on Instagram through montage of childhood memories

To mark Karisma Kapoor's 46th birthday on Thursday, sister Kareena shared a montage of childhood photos and videos featuring the two of them.

In the caption, the Jab We Met actress described Karisma, whose nickname is Lolo, as "the ultimate diva".

Karisma made her Bollywood debut 1991 with Prem Qaidi directed by K Muralimohana Rao. She went on to often share screen space with Govinda in popular 90s romantic comedies like Raja Babu, Coolie No 1, Hero No 1, Saajan Chale Sasural and Haseena Maan Jayegi.

Her other films include Andaz Apna Apna, Raja Hindustani, the ensemble drama Hum Saath-Saath Hain, Biwi No 1 and Zubeidaa. Karisma went on to be honoured with a National Award for Best Supporting Actress in Yash Chopra's Dil Toh Pagal Hai.

She made her digital debut with ALTBalaji's Mentalhood alongside Tillotama Shome, Sandhya Mridul, Shilpa Shukla and Shruti Seth.

(With inputs from Asian News International)

Updated Date: Jun 25, 2020 16:25:21 IST

