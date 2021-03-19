Karisma Kapoor, Jaya Bachchan, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni attend Nikhil Nanda’s birthday bash
Karishma Kapoor posted several images of the get-together on her social media
Karisma Kapoor and Jaya Bachchan were spotted partying together on the occasion of Nikhil Nanda’s birthday on Thursday, 18 March. Nikhil is Jaya Bachchan’s son-in-law and Karisma’s cousin. Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, another one of Karisma’s cousins, was also present at the party. Karisma shared a picture from the get-together on Instagram with the caption “Birthday Time”.
She posted a Boomerang with her family members and captioned it as ‘Famjam.’
See the post
Riddhima shared several pictures, including the one with the “birthday boy”. The Kapoor cousins did pose for a photo together. Others in the guest list included Riddhima’s husband Bharat Sahni and their daughter Samara Sahni.
On 17 March, Shweta celebrated her 47th birthday and Navya had then shared a family picture, wishing her parents.
She played the role of a mother in the series. Mentalhood also starred Sanjay Suri, Shruti Seth, Dino Morea, Shilpa Shukla, Sandhya Mridul, Tilottama Shah in lead roles.
