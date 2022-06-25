Also known as Lolo, the star has won hearts for her comic timing, especially in David Dhawan and Govinda's Raja Babu, Hero No. 1 and Coolie No 1. She was last seen in the series Mentalhood.

Karisma Kapoor remains a favourite of many people due to her performances in films like Dil To Pagal Hai, Hero No 1 and Fiza. The actor, who was born in the illustrious Kapoor clan to Babita and Randhir Kapoor, soon followed in her family's footsteps to enter the entertainment world.

Also known as Lolo, the star has won hearts for her comic timing, especially in David Dhawan and Govinda's Raja Babu, Hero No. 1 and Coolie No 1. The Judwaa star consolidated her position as one of the leading stars of the 90s with blockbusters like Raja Hindustani, Hum Saath Saath Hain and Biwi No 1. She was last seen in the series Mentalhood.

Apart from sister Kareena Kapoor Khan, Karisma Kapoor also has several close confidantes in the film industry. On her birthday today, 25 June, here are some photos of the actress with her friends:

On the occasion of Karan Johar's 50th birthday recently, Lolo, aka, Karisma Kapoor shared a throwback picture with him and designer Manish Malhotra. The actress looks stunning in a golden saree.

Karisma Kapoor shared a set of adorable pictures with actor Salman Khan, who has been her co-star in numerous films. The duo can be seen having a blast at Eid celebrations this year.

The Zubeidaa actor shared a picture with her Dil To Pagal Hai costar Madhuri Dixit. While Lolo can be seen rocking a pantsuit, Madhuri Dixit looks stunning in a sea green saree.

Actress Karisma Kapoor shared a heartwarming picture with her best friends as the group celebrated Amrita Arora's birthday.

Kapoor often shares throwback pictures. Recently, the star posted some old images from a shoot with Salman Khan, while the duo were prepping for the track Tu Mere Dil Me Bas Ja from their movie Judwaa.

Karisma Kapoor and her girl gang look stunning in traditional outfits in the photo.

Kapoor made everyone envious with her "evenings like these" post with friends Amrita Arora, Manish Malhotra, Karan Johar, and sister Kareena Kapoor Khan.

