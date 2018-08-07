Karishma Sharma likely to do a special song for Super 30, also featuring Hrithik Roshan

Hrithik Roshan's next project, Super 30, involves the narrative of mathematician Anand Kumar. New reports in the Free Press Journal suggest that the actor is scheduled to share the stage with actress Karishma Sharma for a dance number in the film. Sharma became popular through films such as Pyaar Ka Punchnama 2 and has also been part of television shows like Pavitra Rishta.

As per the same reports, the shooting for the special song will begin around mid-August.

A source reported to the Mumbai Mirror that, "A set has been put up in Mumbai and the song will be shot over a week. Choreographer Vijay Ganguly has been brought on board. The team had been looking for a girl who looks sultry onscreen to match steps with Hrithik for a while now and zeroed in on Karishma over the weekend. They have begun working on the duo’s look for the special song".

Hrithik will share screen space with actress Mrunal Thakur, who also featured in Kumkum Bhagya. Thakur will essay the role of Hrithik's leading lady. Nandish Sandhu, last seen in the show Uttaran, essays the role of Anand Kumar’s brother Pranav Kumar, reported the Free Press Journal.

Anand Kumar is going to be depicted as a teacher who runs the Super 30 programme in Patna for IIT aspirants. He is also seen extending a helping hand to economically backward students.

Super 30, directed by Vikas Bahl, is scheduled to release on 25 January, 2019.

