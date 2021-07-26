Entertainment

Kargil Vijay Diwas: Akshay Kumar, Taapsee Pannu, Farhan Akhtar pay tribute to Indian soldiers

Mohanlal, Abhishek Bachchan, Arjun Kapoor among others marked the 22nd anniversary of Kargil Vijay Diwas and said that the sacrifice of the soldiers will never be forgotten.

FP Staff July 26, 2021 16:58:14 IST
Kargil Vijay Diwas: Akshay Kumar, Taapsee Pannu, Farhan Akhtar pay tribute to Indian soldiers

Bollywood personalities Akshay Kumar, Taapsee Pannu, and Farhan Akhtar among others on Monday marked the 22nd anniversary of Kargil Vijay Diwas by paying homage to the martyrs and said that the sacrifice of the soldiers will never be forgotten.

On this day in the year 1999, the Indian armed forces defeated attempts by Pakistan to capture strategic heights in Kargil. It was named ''Operation Vijay'' (victory).

Kumar took to Twitter to remember the soldiers who fought selflessly for the country.

Abhishek Bachchan thanked the "real heroes" for keeping the country safe.

It was the bravery of the Indian armed forces that achieved the "impossible" feat, said Akhtar.

Pannu also took to Twitter and posted a note for the soldiers.

Actor Arjun Kapoor shared on his Instagram page, "Remembering the brave soldiers and their selfless sacrifice for our nation! Today and forever. Jai Hind." Actor Riteish Deshmukh posted a picture on Twitter and wrote, "Kargil Vijay Diwas. Jai Hind. Hindustan zindabad."

On the eve of Kargil Vijay Diwas on Sunday, filmmaker Karan Johar and actors Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani launched the trailer of their film on Kargil hero Captain Vikram Batra, Shershaah in Kargil.

Captain Batra had led the charge of his troops of the 13th battalion of the ''JAKRIF'' regiment of the Indian Army during the Kargil war in 1999. He was given the highest wartime gallantry award Param Vir Chakra posthumously.

(With inputs from Press Trust of India)

Updated Date: July 26, 2021 17:00:44 IST

TAGS:

also read

Akshay Kumar becomes brand ambassador of CoviSelf, self-testing rapid antigen test kit for COVID-19
Entertainment

Akshay Kumar becomes brand ambassador of CoviSelf, self-testing rapid antigen test kit for COVID-19

Compared to lab testing which can take up to 72 hours in some cases, CoviSelf yields results in 20 minutes.

Toofaan movie review: A promising – and long – tale of boxing, Islamophobia and love fizzles out in its third hour
Entertainment

Toofaan movie review: A promising – and long – tale of boxing, Islamophobia and love fizzles out in its third hour

In its third hour, Toofaan is a sadly diluted version of its earlier self that ends up diluting the overall impact of the film in its entirety.

Akshay Kumar donated Rs 50 lakh to help artistes during COVID-19, says RSS affiliate
Entertainment

Akshay Kumar donated Rs 50 lakh to help artistes during COVID-19, says RSS affiliate

Noted voiceover artiste Harish Bhimani also contributed Rs 5 lakh to help the artistes in need, Sanskar Bharati said.