Karen Gillan's Gunpowder Milkshake to release in Indian cinemas on 10 September
Directed by Navot Papushado, Gunpowder Milkshake will be released in the country by PVR Pictures.
Action thriller Gunpowder Milkshake, featuring Guardians of the Galaxy star Karen Gillan, is set to open theatrically in India on 10 September.
Directed by Navot Papushado, the female-driven thriller also features Game of Thrones star Lena Headey and will be released in the country by PVR Pictures.
Gunpowder Milkshake follows the story of Sam (Gillan), a brutal hit-woman who is forced to confront her vulnerable side when she goes rogue to protect an innocent eight-year-old girl.
Crossing paths with Scarlet (Headey), a cunning assassin and the mother that abandoned her, Sam assembles a ragtag team of killer women to wreak havoc on the shady organisation that ruined her life.
Filmed on location in Berlin, the movie also stars Carla Gugino, Michelle Yeoh, Angela Bassett, and Paul Giamatti.
Gunpowder Milkshake was released in the US on 14 July by Netflix with a simultaneous limited theatrical release.
Excel Entertainment's multi-year deal with Netflix to flag off with two projects
Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani's banner will produce Dabba Cartel, a story of five housewives who run a high-stakes secret cartel, and Queen of the Hill, set in the backdrop of jazz-rich 1960s Mumbai, for Netflix India.
Delhi businessman seeks FIR against Raj Kundra, Shilpa Shetty over fraud
The complainant alleged that the accused defrauded him by inducing him to invest lakhs of rupees in a Mumbai-based company in 2018, which later yielded no returns
Bombay HC reserves order on Kangana Ranaut's plea in defamation case
The Bombay HC reserved its order on Kangana Ranaut's plea seeking quashing of criminal defamation proceedings initiated against her by a metropolitan magistrate's court on a complaint filed by Javed Akhtar.