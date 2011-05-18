Kareena’s making up for lost gossip

While beau Saif Ali Khan is busy promoting his next film Aarakshan directed by Prakash Jha after his return from Cannes, Kareena Kapoor has been slaving off for her films and endorsements.

The actress on Tuesday was clad in a black leather ensemble in the searing heat at a Mumbai studio, shooting for a Sony VAIO commercial. Kareena's popularity as the face of the brand reached dizzying heights as shopkeepers nicknamed it the size zero laptop. This was when she'd just done Tashan in her revamped size zero makeover, ribs and bones visible in the Chhalia song in the film and also started dating Saif. The ad usually has her in frothy and flighty dresses but the leather outfit seems to be making a bolder statement this time around.

She was pacing up and down, BlackBerry in hand, talking non-stop to Saif possibly. But given that she wears the crown of being the undisputed gossip queen of Bollywood, she might just have been filling herself in on what the competition is up to. And given that she isn’t allowed to use her phone while filming for Reema Kagti’s film on co-star Aamir Khan’s disciplinary orders, she was just making up for lost gossip.

Elder sister Karisma Kapoor was also on the sets with her two kids, Samaira and Kiaan Raj. She looked fresh-faced, even though dressed down in jeans and a plain t-shirt, very unlike her glamorous self.

After a hard day’s work, it’s playtime for the Khans

It’s not all work and no play for Salman Khan and family. After Monday’s night shift at the Mumbai Central station for his next film Bodyguard, the actor organised a private screening of The Fast and Furious 5 starring Vin Diesel and Paul Walker later on in the evening. His family — sister Alvira and husband Atul Agnihotri and Arpita Khan — joined him with some friends. Of course, Salman’s Dabanng girl, Sonakshi Sinha too joined in the family fun. She is one of his favourite co-stars after all! And what’s a hot guy without at least one playmate on a movie date?

Petrol prices have got Akshay worried

Akshay Kumar is perturbed about the rising cost of petrol. The actor is back in Mumbai after a long spell of shooting Khatron ke Khiladi in South Africa for another filming project in the city. Akshay, not known to tweet often, posted his views on rising gas prices on his Twitter page: “Couldn’t even get to my house at nite for all of Mumbai was queuing up for #petrol before the prices rocketed again. I only feel for the common man right now, how hard it must be on them...”

He’s not just saying it; he actually means it. He has been very vocal about his Spartan childhood, living in a large, joint family, existing on extremely limited means. Today, of course is another story thanks to his millions and sound investing skills. But Akshay has a philanthropic side that he chooses to keep on the down low, unlike the rest others in the fraternity.

Updated Date: Sep 27, 2019 15:40:32 IST