Kareena Kapoor wishes Sara Ali Khan on birthday, with latter's childhood picture featuring Saif
On Sara Ali Khan's birthday, Kareena Kapoor Khan shared a childhood photo of Sara and asked her to 'eat loads of pizza'
Kareena Kapoor Khan has wished Sara Ali Khan on her birthday by sharing a childhood picture of the latter with Saif Ali Khan.
In the picture, Sara as a kid is seen sitting on Saif's lap while she feeds her father snacks. Dressed in a checkered red jacket with two pigtails, little Sara looks all things pretty with her dad who is seen sporting a black jacket with a white high neck.
Sending the birthday wishes with a 'big hug' and the adorable picture, the Kareena wrote, "Eat loads of pizza Big hug."
Check out the post here
View this post on Instagram
Happy birthday beautiful @saraalikhan95 ❤️🎈 Eat loads of pizza 🍕 Big hug ❤️
Sara, the daughter of Saif and his former wife Amrita, shares a friendly equation with Kareena.
During an appearance on Koffee With Karan with Saif, she said, “I feel that everybody has been very clear with me, vis-a-vis the equations. It has never been confusing. Kareena herself says, ‘Look, you have a great mother. What I want is for us to be able to be friends.’ My father also never said, ‘This is your second mother’ or made it uncomfortable in any way.”
Kareena Kapoor married actor Saif in 2012.
Meanwhile, Sara was last seen in Love Aaj Kal and has Coolie No 1, Atrangi Re in her line-up.
(With inputs from Asian News International)
