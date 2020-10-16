Kareena Kapoor wishes Saif Ali Khan on eighth wedding anniversary: They loved spaghetti and wine, and lived happily ever after
Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan got married in 2012 and are now expecting a second child together
Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan, who tied the knot on 16 October 2012, are celebrating eight years of their marriage on 16 October. On the occasion of their wedding anniversary, Kareena shared an image with her husband alongside a heartfelt note on her social media.
Sharing an image with Saif, she elaborated on the key to their happy life. She captioned the post, "Once upon a time there was a girl named Beboo and a boy named Saifu. They both loved sphagetti and wine... and lived happily ever after."
Stating that people now know the key to a happy marriage, she went on to add, "On that note, happy anniversary SAKP... here’s to eternity and beyond," along with multiple heart emoji.
Check out the post here
A number of celebrities took to the comments section to wish the couple on the special occasion. Dia Mirza wrote, "Happy anniversary you beautiful people," while Amrita Arora posted heart, wine and spaghetti emoji. Ridhima Kapoor Sahni posted a heart emoji in the comments section. Manish Malhotra too posted multiple heart emoji.
According to a report on NDTV, Kareena had, in previous interviews stated she fell head over heels in love with Saif Ali Khan during the Tashan shoot. The actor even proposed to her during their shoot in Greece. The couple welcomed their son Taimur in 2016, and are now expecting their second child together.
Currently, the Khans are at their Pataudi palace. Kareena recently concluded the Delhi schedule of her upcoming film Laal Singh Chaddha. The film also stars Aamir Khan. Saif, on his part, will next be seen in Bhoot Police, alongside Arjun Kapoor.
