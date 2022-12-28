The Pataudi family is currently enjoying the holiday season to the fullest in Switzerland’s Gstaad, and courtesy to Kareena Kapoor Khan’s ardent social media skills we have been kept updated about their whereabouts. Keeping up with their family tradition, Kareena is in Gstaad with her husband Saif Ali Khan and sons Taimur and Jehangir to ring in 2023. While Kareena and Saif make sure to jet off to Gstaad every year around New Year with their family, they have been missing it for the last few years due to the pandemic. As Kareena has been keeping her fans in the loop about her envious trip, the actress recently uploaded a mirror selfie of herself with her son Taimur, as the mother and son duo get ready for skiing. Decked in all the skiing gear, Kareena and Taimur can be seen posing for the picture.

Taking to the story of her official Instagram account, Kareena dropped the mirror selfie with the supers, “I’m here for the look,” and ended with a red heart emoticon. Bebo also added a skiing sticker on the selfie. In the picture, Taimur is standing in front of his mother. The star-kid can be seen decked in his little yellow and green windcheater jacket and trousers. Keeping the safety measures in mind, Taimur can be seen sporting a black helmet and matching skiing glasses with his multi-colour snow boots. On the other hand, Kareena carried her inner diva along, as she was seen sporting a chic white puffer jacket atop a matching turtleneck. The Laal Singh Chaddha actress paired it all with black trousers, and brown boots and completed the look by tying her hair in a high messy bun.

Just a few moments after posting the mirror selfie, Kareena shared a picture of her husband having a cheat meal. Kareena captured her actor husband Saif relishing Switzerland’s famous fondue. In the picture, Saif, sporting a super casual look, can be seen pouring the melted cheese on his plate, as he stuck out his tongue while taking a serving. Kareena posted the picture with supers that read, “Fondue ufff,” and ended with a handful of loved emoticons.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kareena was last seen sharing the screen space with Aamir Khan in Laal Singh Chaddha. While the Hindi remake of Forrest Gump didn’t do well at the box office, it impressed the audiences upon its release on Netflix. Next, the actress will be seen in Sujoy Ghosh’s remake of The Devotion of Suspect X. In addition, she also has Hansal Mehta’s next as well as The Crew in her pipeline. On the other hand, Saif was last seen in Vikram Vedha. Next, he will be seen sharing the screen space with Prabhas in Adipurush.

