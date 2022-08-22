On 21 August, Kareena Kapoor Khan, and Saif Ali Khan were spotted together, as they visited Shilpa Shetty’s restaurant Bastian, with their son Taimur Ali Khan.

Kareena Kapoor and her family stepped out for a perfect lunch date over the weekend. The actress and her husband Saif Ali Khan were spotted with their elder son Taimur at Shilpa Shetty’s restaurant Bastian in Bandra, Mumbai. The paparazzi spotted the trio exiting the eatery in easy breezy outfits. Post their lunch date, the family happily posed for their fans and photographers. In the pictures which are trending on social media, Taimur looks cute as a button in a green short kurta with white stripes and jeans. He is seen sporting red headphones around his neck.

For the outing, Kareena Kapoor picked a black sports bra and paired it with a pink tank top and black trousers. Saif Ali Khan opted for a casual blue tee and green pants.

While sharing the photographs, paparazzo Yogen Shah wrote in the caption, “Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor, Taimur Ali Khan snapped at Bastian in Mumbai today.” Photographer Viral Bhayani also shared a video of the trio.

Meanwhile, in another part of the city, Saif’s sister and actress Soha Ali Khan was spotted with her daughter Inaaya Naumi Kemmu. The video shows them walking on a footpath, hand in hand. Following the proper COVID protocols, the mother-daughter duo can be seen sporting face masks. The little munchkin looked super adorable in a white t-shirt and pink skirt.

Soha was spotted in casual and comfortable outfits. She wore a white T-shirt with black tights and completed her look with casual flip-flops.

Talking about Kareena Kapoor, she was last seen in Laal Singh Chaddha. Next, the actress will feature in Sujoy Ghosh’s yet-to-be-titled Netflix movie, which also features Jaideep Ahlawat and Vijay Varma. The actress also has Hansal Mehta’s next lined up. She started working on this project over the weekend.

Saif Ali Khan, who was last seen in Bunty Aur Babli 2, has Vikram Vedha and Adipurush as his upcoming projects.

