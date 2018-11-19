Kareena Kapoor on Sara Ali Khan's debut in Kedarnath: Sure it will be a super-hit; she is a born star

Actor Kareena Kapoor Khan says she is sure Sara Ali Khan's debut Kedarnath will work at the box office and believes the latter is a "born star." Daughter of Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh, Sara recently said she looks up to Kareena who married Saif in 2012 and wants to imbibe her professionalism.

When asked what are her feelings regarding Sara making her Bollywood debut, Kareena told reporters, "I hope God willing and I am sure that the film will be a super hit but irrespective of that I think she is a born star."

Kareena was speaking at the Lux Golden Rose Award, Sunday night.

Sara will be seen opposite Sushant Singh Rajput in Kedarnath, set against the backdrop of one of the worst human tragedies. The romantice drama, directed by Abhishek Kapoor, is scheduled to release on 7 December.

Post that, Sara will be seen opposite Ranveer Singh in Rohit Shetty directed action comedy Simmba, the official adaptation of Telugu hit Temper, releasing on 28 December.

(With inputs from Press Trust of India)

