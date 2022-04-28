Kareena Kapoor Khan’s OTT debut project to hit the floors next week
For the first time, Kareena Kapoor Khan will share screen time with Jaideep Ahlawat and Vijay Varma in Sujoy Ghosh's untitled project.
Next week, Kareena Kapoor Khan's OTT debut film alongside Jaideep Ahlawat and Vijay Varma will hit the screens.
Kareena Kapoor Khan, who was last seen in the 2019 film Good Newwz, piqued the interest of her fans when she revealed her OTT debut in March with Sujoy Ghosh's next. The actress previously confirmed that she will be collaborating on the untitled project with Jaideep Ahlawat and Vijay Varma. According to a new update, the Sujoy Ghosh directed film will begin shooting next week, with the first session taking place in Darjeeling, followed by a calendar in Mumbai by the end of May.
Talking about it a source told Mid-Day, “It’s a two-week schedule in the hill station that will see Kareena, Jaideep Ahlawat and Vijay Varma film key scenes. Meanwhile, a part of the production design team will erect a set in Mehboob studio. The Mumbai leg will kick off by May-end, with Sujoy hoping to shoot a chunk of the film before the rains hit the city”. Although an official announcement in this regard is yet to be made, this piece of news will certainly get the fans excited. To note, the untitled movie is said to be the adaptation of Japanese author Keigo Higashino’s The Devotion of Suspect X and will reportedly premiere on Netflix next year.
Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
also read
Ranveer Singh says Jayeshbhai Jordaar is an attempt to draw light on social ills
Ranveer Singh talks about his upcoming film Jayeshbhai Jordaar and how it highlights the major social issue of female infanticide.
Kartik Aaryan, Kriti Sanon spotted hugging each other at the airport
Kartik Aaryan and Kriti Sanon were spotted hugging each other at the Mumbai airport as they returned from Mauritius.
Ranveer Singh talks about his obsession with films
Actor Ranveer Singh talks about how his obsession with films is never-ending.