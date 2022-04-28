For the first time, Kareena Kapoor Khan will share screen time with Jaideep Ahlawat and Vijay Varma in Sujoy Ghosh's untitled project.

Next week, Kareena Kapoor Khan's OTT debut film alongside Jaideep Ahlawat and Vijay Varma will hit the screens.

Kareena Kapoor Khan, who was last seen in the 2019 film Good Newwz, piqued the interest of her fans when she revealed her OTT debut in March with Sujoy Ghosh's next. The actress previously confirmed that she will be collaborating on the untitled project with Jaideep Ahlawat and Vijay Varma. According to a new update, the Sujoy Ghosh directed film will begin shooting next week, with the first session taking place in Darjeeling, followed by a calendar in Mumbai by the end of May.

Talking about it a source told Mid-Day, “It’s a two-week schedule in the hill station that will see Kareena, Jaideep Ahlawat and Vijay Varma film key scenes. Meanwhile, a part of the production design team will erect a set in Mehboob studio. The Mumbai leg will kick off by May-end, with Sujoy hoping to shoot a chunk of the film before the rains hit the city”. Although an official announcement in this regard is yet to be made, this piece of news will certainly get the fans excited. To note, the untitled movie is said to be the adaptation of Japanese author Keigo Higashino’s The Devotion of Suspect X and will reportedly premiere on Netflix next year.

Meanwhile, Kareena is looking forward to the release of the much talked about Laal Singh Chaddha opposite Aamir Khan. The movie is the remake of Hollywood classic Forrest Gump and will mark Kareena’s third collaboration with Aamir after 3 Idiots and Talaash. Helmed by Advait Chandan, Laal Singh Chaddha is slated to release on August 11 this year.