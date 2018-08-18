You are here:

Kareena Kapoor Khan to reportedly announce apparel line launch at Lakmé Fashion Week 2018 finale

FP Staff

Aug,18 2018 15:26:06 IST

Following the footsteps of Anushka Sharma and Sonam Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor Khan will make an official announcement on turning an entrepreneur for a clothing/apparel line during Lakmé Fashion Week 2018, a Times of India report said.

Kareena Kapoor Khan at Lakme Fashion Week Summer/Resort 2018 edition

The actress will make the announcement on the grand finale of Lakmé Fashion Week Winter/Festive 2018, where she will be the showstopper for designer Monisha Jaising.

Jaising will close the fashion week with her 'Shades of a Diva' collection. The clothing line is inspired by the designer's passion for art, music and modern architecture. It promises to appeal to the diverse personalities, moods and attitudes of Indian women.

"Being a part of the Lakmé Absolute Grand Finale is always very special for me. To come on the runway and represent the brand I love. But this season is even more special as we have something big coming up and I cannot wait to reveal this to everyone." Kareena said in a statement.

"I am also excited to walk for Monisha this season in her collection which will interpret Lakmé beauty theme of 'Shades of a Diva'," the Veere Di Wedding actress added.

Canadian entertainment company Cirque du Soleil will also be performing their never seen before act Bazzar at the fashion extravaganza.

Lakmé Fashion Week Winter/Festive 2018 is scheduled to happen from 22 to 26 August.

(With inputs from Press Trust of India)

