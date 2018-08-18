Kareena Kapoor Khan to reportedly announce apparel line launch at Lakmé Fashion Week 2018 finale

Following the footsteps of Anushka Sharma and Sonam Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor Khan will make an official announcement on turning an entrepreneur for a clothing/apparel line during Lakmé Fashion Week 2018, a Times of India report said.

The actress will make the announcement on the grand finale of Lakmé Fashion Week Winter/Festive 2018, where she will be the showstopper for designer Monisha Jaising.

Jaising will close the fashion week with her 'Shades of a Diva' collection. The clothing line is inspired by the designer's passion for art, music and modern architecture. It promises to appeal to the diverse personalities, moods and attitudes of Indian women.

"Being a part of the Lakmé Absolute Grand Finale is always very special for me. To come on the runway and represent the brand I love. But this season is even more special as we have something big coming up and I cannot wait to reveal this to everyone." Kareena said in a statement.

"I am also excited to walk for Monisha this season in her collection which will interpret Lakmé beauty theme of 'Shades of a Diva'," the Veere Di Wedding actress added.

Canadian entertainment company Cirque du Soleil will also be performing their never seen before act Bazzar at the fashion extravaganza.

Lakmé Fashion Week Winter/Festive 2018 is scheduled to happen from 22 to 26 August.

(With inputs from Press Trust of India)

Updated Date: Aug 18, 2018 15:26 PM