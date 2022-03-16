The yet-untitled Netflix film is based on 2005 Japanese bestseller The Devotion of Suspect X

Kareena Kapoor Khan is set to make her OTT debut with a Netflix film, to be directed by filmmaker Sujoy Ghosh, the streamer announced on Wednesday.

The untitled murder mystery is based on 2005 Japanese bestseller The Devotion of Suspect X and will also feature actors Jaideep Ahlawat and Vijay Varma.

We’ve got some Pretty Hot And Tempting news! 😱😱😱 Kareena Kapoor Khan stars in a thrilling new Netflix film with Jaideep Ahlawat & Vijay Varma, directed by Sujoy Ghosh! #KareenaKapoorKhan @JaideepAhlawat @MrVijayVarma pic.twitter.com/8PIPwSR1c2 — Netflix India (@NetflixIndia) March 16, 2022

Ghosh, known for directing thrillers like Vidya Balan-starrer Kahaani and Taapsee Pannu’s Badla, said he is excited to adapt the acclaimed Keigo Higashino novel for the film.

“Devotion is probably the best love story I’ve ever read and to get a chance to adapt it into a film is such an honour. Plus, I get a chance to work with Kareena, Jaideep and Vijay! What more can one ask for,” the director said in a statement.

Kareena, who was last seen on the big screen in 2020 movie Angrezi Medium, called the project the beginning of an “electrifying” journey. “It’s one that has all the right ingredients… a great story, a visionary director and a super talented cast and crew. I’m really looking forward to working with Sujoy, Jaideep, and Vijay. “It’s the beginning of an electrifying journey and I can’t wait for audiences worldwide to see this global bestseller book come to life,” the 41-year-old actor said.

The film is produced by 12th Street Entertainment, Northern Lights Films in association with Boundscript and Kross Pictures.

Ghosh will serve as a producer along with Jay Shewakramani, Akshai Puri, Ghosh and Thomas Kim.

(With inputs from Press Trust of India)