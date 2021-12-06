Kareena, who had her second son Jehangir, with husband Saif Ali Khan, took to Instagram to share the image and captioned it, 'Simply gorgeous.”

Bollywood actor Kareena Kapoor Khan has shared a picture of Jennifer Lawrence at the premiere of Don't Look Up in New York. In the photograph, Jennifer can be seen showing off her growing baby bump in an enchanting gold gown. The actress posed with her co-star Leonardo DiCaprio at the event.

Kareena, who had her second son Jehangir, with husband Saif Ali Khan, took to Instagram to share the image and captioned it, "Simply gorgeous.”

Kareena - mother of two - had, in a recent Insatgram post, revealed that she depends on her elder son Taimur Ali Khan to help her overcome mood swings. Kareena posted a new Boomerang with her son and wrote, “He fixed my mood swings.”

For the unversed, Don't Look Up in a satirical black comedy directed by Adam McKay and stars Leonardo DiCaprio and Jennifer Lawrence as two low-level astronomers attempting to warn mankind about an impending catastrophe as a comet approaches Earth, which could destroy it. The film also starsRob Morgan, Jonah Hill, Mark Rylance, Tyler Perry, Ron Perlman, Timothée Chalamet, Ariana Grande, Scott Mescudi, Cate Blanchett, and Meryl Streep.

Earlier in an interview, Jennifer who will be welcoming her baby with her art gallerist husband Cooke Maroney, opened up about motherhood and said, "If I was at a dinner party, and somebody was like, 'Oh, my God, you're expecting a baby,' I wouldn't be like, 'God, I can't talk about that. Get away from me, you psycho!' But every instinct in my body wants to protect their privacy for the rest of their lives, as much as I can," she explained according to a report by People. “I don't want anyone to feel welcome into their existence. And I feel like that just starts with not including them in this part of my work.”

Jennifer and Cooke were first rumoured to be together in June 2018. The couple then got engaged in February 2019 and tied the knot on October 19, 2019, in Rhode Island.

Kareena will be seen next in Laal Singh Chaddha, starring Aamir Khan in the lead role.

