Kareena Kapoor Khan shares first glimpse of newborn on International Women’s Day

The world is celebrating International Women’s Day 2021 today. On March 8, women across the globe take to social media to pour empowering messages, celebrating each other. Bollywood too is always at the forefront to appreciate the ladies and this year is no different. One of the cutest posts was shared by actress Kareena Kapoor Khan. To the delight of her fans, she shared a glimpse of her second child.

The 40-year-old star shared a monochrome selfie of herself with her baby boy. Wishing everyone on the occasion of women’s day, she said that there’s nothing that women can’t do.

Here is her post

Kareena and Saif have been fiercely private about the second child. She had earlier said while speaking with Zoom that the pregnancy was not planned but they always wanted two children. They are yet to reveal the name of their baby.

It can be recalled that they were at the receiving end of severe trolling over the naming of their first son, Taimur Ali Khan, now aged 4. There was also a heavy social media frenzy around the toddler with paparazzi capturing his every outing. However, the couple is now refraining to divulge more details about the second son, owing to their privacy.

On the work front, the actor will be next seen in superstar Aamir Khan-starrer Laal Singh Chaddha, a remake of Tom Hanks' 1994 drama Forrest Gump.