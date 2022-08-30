Actress Kareena Kapoor Khan took to Instagram and dropped a picture on Wednesday revealing that her family is having “mooli ka paratha for lunch,” the radish for which were picked by her son Taimur straight out of the Pataudi farm.

Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan are currently spending family time at the Pataudi Palace with their sons Taimur and Jehangir. However, the actress, who is an avid social media user, seems not to have forgotten her Instagram family. Since the Pataudi family has reached their ancestral home, Kareena has made sure to keep her fans and followers updated about her on-goings with glimpses of her vacations on her social media. Continuing the trajectory, Kareena on Wednesday, dropped a picture and revealed that they are having “mooli ka paratha for lunch,” which were picked by Taimur straight out of Pataudi farm.

Sharing a series of adorable photographs of Taimur, Kareena has surely turned her timeline into a one-stop vibrant destination for fans to hook themselves to it. While sharing the pictures, Kareena in the caption wrote in Hindi, “Garam garam mooli ke paratha with ghee for lunch. (Hot radish flatbread with ghee for lunch.),” and ended it with the hashtags, “Tim Tim, and homegrown.” In the pictures, Taimur can be seen standing amidst their farmland and pulling out radishes from the soil. The stunning pictures are too cute to miss out on. And Taimur is looking cute as usual in his white t-shirt and pair of blue jeans.

Taimur’s aunt Saba Pataudi was quick to spot Kareena’s post, as she took to the comments section and wrote, “So proud Tim Tim,” and ended with a red heart and clapping emoticons. Earlier, the Laal Singh Chaddha actress dropped a video of herself playing badminton with her husband Saif, with AP Dhillon’s viral song Summer high. While posting the video, Bebo wrote in the caption, “Some Monday sport with the husband… Not bad… Amuuu (Amrita Arora) are you ready for the game?”

Meanwhile, on the work front, the actress was last seen in Aamir Khan’s Laal Singh Chaddha, and next, she will be making her OTT debut in Sujoy Ghosh’s The Devotion of Suspect X.

