Kareena Kapoor Khan says people thought marriage would end her career, advised her against it

Actress Kareena Kapoor Khan, who is marking her debut as a radio show presenter, has said that people advised her against getting married as it would end her career. Kareena, who is married to actor Saif Ali Khan, launched What Women Want with Kareena Kapoor Khan on Ishq 104.8 FM.

Asked what she has been wanting as a woman all her life, she said: "I have always been someone who wanted to follow their heart. When I was getting married people warned me against it saying it would end my career. They would say, 'No producer will take you in his films and you will not get any work.'"

"But after marriage, I have been working so much that sometimes, I say, 'I don't want to work too much.'" The 38-year-old actress said she has been a person who has done things that she has wanted to do. "I wouldn't listen to what people had to say. I am doing more work than earlier; I would like to continue and I hope that I will always follow my heart," she added.

What made the Veere Di Wedding star venture into radio?

"When Ishq 104.8 FM came to me for a show, I was also surprised because I had never explored radio in my life. I was very nervous but when I heard the concept of the show and got to know that the show would be about What Women Want, I realised that this would be the perfect time for me to dive into something like this."

Kareena added that it's high time women should speak out. "Its an unknown territory but I think it's a territory that we need to speak about and it's a topic that we need to address. I am glad that they (Ishq 104.8 FM) thought I was perfect for it because I have been opinionated all my life. I think it's time women spoke up," she said.

The Jab We Met actress said she would love to know the reaction of people. "I am here to talk about women and I am here because I am a proud woman so, I would love to represent all of us gorgeous ladies," she said.

Saif and Kareena's step-daughter Sara Ali Khan appeared in the latest episode of Koffee With Karan hosted by filmmaker Karan Johar. Talking about Sara's appearance in the show, Kareena said: "I am sure that it is the best episode because Sara and Saif are a deadly combination of beauty and brains which is quite rare in this industry."

Updated Date: Nov 21, 2018 15:33 PM