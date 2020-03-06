You are here:

Kareena Kapoor Khan makes her social media debut on Instagram; Manish Malhotra, Karan Johar welcome actress

Actor Kareena Kapoor Khan took the world of the Internet by a storm as has she made her Instagram debut.

The actress launched her Instagram account by the name Kareena Kapoor Khan and posted a stunning picture of herself.

Khan is seen sitting wearing a black-coloured Puma tracksuit and matching pair of sports shoes in the picture.

"The cat's out of the bag.#HelloInstagram," she captioned.

Check out Kareena Kapoor Khan's first Instagram post

Soon after Instagram debut, the list of her followers on the platform shot up to over 5 lakh within minutes of her debut. The Jab We Met actor kept an adorable childhood picture as her profile picture. The first celebrity to welcome Kareena on the platform was fashion designer Manish Malhotra who commented, "Welcomeeeeeee gorgeusssss." Scores of fans flooded her first Instagram post with their comments.

The day before the actress officially declared her presence, the internet was abuzz with the news that Kareena had finally joined Instagram after a cryptic ‘cat’ video was posted on her team page @kareenakapoorkhan with the caption ‘Coming Soon’. This account which was not verified at the time, suddenly saw a massive growth in the number of followers including leading influencers from the entertainment industry.

On 6 March the account posted a picture of Kareena with the caption.

Karan Johar even posted the actress' picture and officially welcomed her on the social media website. Taking a reference from a dialogue in Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Gham, Johar announced her arrival.

Check out Karan Johar's post

(With inputs from Asian News International)

Updated Date: Mar 06, 2020 14:22:40 IST