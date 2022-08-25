A mother of two adorable boys, Kareena never disappoints with her fitness regime

Kareena Kapoor Khan, aside from being an extraordinary entertainer that she is, is likewise renowned for keeping up with herself fit. Mama of two best children, Kareena, loves to hold her figure in line. She rouses numerous mothers to embrace their bodies and themselves, simply how they are, and is a motivation to many.

Bebo, who was spotted last evening with sister Lolo otherwise known as Karisma Kapoor and Karan Johar at Manish Malhotra‘s home, rushed to shed the additional calories by heading out to the gym today.

Kareena dropped a video on her Instagram today and was seen thoroughly working out. Wearing dim track pants, a black tank top, and white shoes, Kareena is visible playing out the activities effortlessly. From running on a treadmill to playing out a head-stand, Kareena plays out all activities with next to no inconvenience.

Kareena added the sticker ‘Motivate, be enlivened’ on her accounts and furthermore stated, “and ofcourse… best music by @diljitdosanjh”.

Kareena as of late conveyed a momentous execution in Aamir Khan’s Laal Singh Chaddha. The film is the authority Hindi transformation of the Academy Award-winning film, Forrest Gump and has procured acclaim from pundits. Laal Singh Chaddha stars Aamir Khan in the number one spot job serious areas of strength for with exhibitions by Mona Singh, Naga Chaitanya, and Manav Vij. The film was delivered in performance centers on the eleventh of August.

Kareena’s forthcoming films:

Kareena was most recently seen in Laal Singh Chaddha inverse Aamir Khan and has a couple of ventures in her kitty. She will be seen next in Sujoy Ghosh’s spine chiller, which will be founded on the Japanese book The Devotion of Suspect X. She will make her introduction as a maker with Hansal Mehta’s venture and is likewise teaming up with Rhea Kapoor once more.

