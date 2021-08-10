During an Instagram Live with Karan Johar, Kareena Kapoor Khan opened up about her 'difficult' pregnancy, at times feeling vulnerable, the different cravings, and many other things in detail.

Kareena Kapoor Khan has launched her debut book titled ‘Kareena Kapoor Khan’s Pregnancy Bible’. She unveiled the book in a candid chat with filmmaker-producer Karan Johar on 10 August.

In the book, the 3 Idiots star has spoken about her journey of being pregnant with her two sons, four-year-old Taimur Ali Khan and five-month-old Jeh (Jehangir) Ali Khan. She considers her first book no less than her ‘third baby’.

During her live video on Instagram with Johar, Khan discussed pregnancy, vulnerability, cravings, and many other things in detail. Khan captioned the video informing fans that the book is out now and ready to read. She has been promoting the book which was available for pre-order on Amazon.

Watch the video here:

Kareena on concept surrounding sex life during a woman's pregnancy:

“When you are pregnant, they don’t realise the kind of moods, emotions, feelings, what you actually feel about yourself. That’s so important. Some days, I would feel super amazing and sexy, and feel ‘oh my God, I am looking so hot with this belly’ and I feel amazing, and I would tell Saif that or he would say, ‘You are looking beautiful’,” Khan said. She added that her husband Saif Ali Khan was there with her throughout her whole phase of change in life.

Kareena on pressure to do anything during pregnancy:

The actor revealed that there were times when felt exhausted and could not get up in the morning and sometimes it’s the opposite. She also spoke about a mental state where men should not put pressure on their wives, to look beautiful or have regular sex when they are pregnant. Rather she pointed out that a man should be supportive at all times.

Kareena on feelings of women taking top priority during pregnancy:

The actor stated that during pregnancy, everything has to be according to what the woman feels. If a husband does not understand that, then he can’t be the father of that child, she said. Also, the man or husband needs to love his wife in every form or phase of life, she finally claimed.