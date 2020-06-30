Kareena Kapoor Khan completes 20 years in Hindi film industry, shares her first shot from debut Refugee

Directed by JP Dutta, Refugee, which released on 30 June, 2000, marked Kareena Kapoor Khan and Abhishek Bachchan's debut in Hindi films.

As Kareena Kapoor Khan completes two decades in the Hindi film industry on Tuesday, the Bollywood star says she is overwhelmed by the love and support she has received since her debut Refugee.

Directed by JP Dutta, the romance drama, which released on 30 June, 2000, marked Khan and Abhishek Bachchan's debut in Hindi films. Refugee was Dutta's follow-up to the 1997 blockbuster Border and was moderately successful at the box office.

Khan took to Instagram and shared a picture of the first shot from the film.

Good Newwz star said she was extremely grateful to her fans for their "love, support and strength" over the years. She thanked Dutta, her co-star Bachchan and everyone involved in the making of Refugee.

Bachchan played an Indian agent in the film who helps refugees cross the border and falls in love with a woman (Khan), who is on her way to Pakistan with her family.

Khan later went on to star in major hits including Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, Aitraaz, Omkara and an acclaimed turn in Chameli.

She witnessed a career turnaround with Imtiaz Ali's Jab We Met in 2007, and has since starred in films such as Talaash: The Answer Lies Within, 3 Idiots, Udta Punjab, Bajrangi Bhaijaan, among others.

She will be next seen in Aamir Khan starrer Laal Singh Chaddha, the Hindi remake of the 1994 Hollywood classic Forrest Gump, headlined by Tom Hanks.

(With inputs from Press Trust of India)