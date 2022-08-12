Kartik Aaryan's Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 released in cinemas on May 20 and went on to become a blockbuster with a lifetime collection of over Rs. 185 crore.

It's been over three months since Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 has been released but Kartik Aaryan has not stopped winning love and praises for his film. The film was a major hit among the masses, especially due to Kartik’s appeal to children and family audiences. Recently, we have found yet another fan among the younger generation.

In a recent interview, Kareena Kapoor Khan revealed how Taimur Ali Khan has watched Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 and loved it. Talking about her elder son, she said, “He watched Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 and loved it. That was actually his first Hindi film. He went with Saif to watch the film and he ended up loving it”.

Kartik Aaryan’s horror-comedy, which also starred Kiara Advani and Tabu, broke multiple records, from trending globally on Netflix to collecting 260 crores worldwide, the actor also delivered the biggest opening of the year, bringing much needed respite to Bollywood.

The much in demand actor, Kartik has films like Shehzada, Freddy, Captain India, Satyaprem Ki Katha and Kabir Khan’s untitled next in his pipeline ahead. He began his career with Pyaar Ka Punchnama in 2011 and was then seen in films like Akaash Vaani, Kaanchi, Pyaar Ka Punchnama 2, Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety, Luka Chuppi, and Pati Patni Aur Woh.

Talking of the director of this blockbuster horror-comedy, Anees Bazmee is known for films like Pyaar To Hona Hi Tha, Deewangee, No Entry, Welcome, Singh Is Kinng, Ready, Welcome Back, and Mubarakan.

Kareena will be gearing up for Netflix's Devotion of Suspect X, also starring Jaideep Ahlawat and Vijay Varma. Her film, Laal Singh Chaddha, starring Aamir Khan, is currently running in the cinemas.

