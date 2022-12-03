With what seemed like never-ending red carpet glamour from Hollywood, Bollywood, Arab cinema, and the European film world, the prestigious Red Sea Film Festival kicked off in Saudi Arabia’s Jeddah. Commencing on 1 December, the international film festival has set the stage for its second edition, which has witnessed many Bollywood biggies. From Badshah of Bollywood Shah Rukh Khan spreading his charm to Kajol attending the opening ceremony, from Priyanka Chopra Jonas flying down from LA to Sonam Kapoor Ahuja returning to work after delivering her firstborn Vayu, the Red Sea Film Festival witnessed a wave of Bollywood glamour under one roof. Therefore, how could you expect Bollywood’s royal couple Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan to be MIA? After wrapping up her London schedule, Bebo joined her husband Saif on the red carpet, and the couple successfully added a dash of glitz with their presence at the film festival.

After making fans go gaga with her western look in a blue Monique Lhuillier gown, and Saif sticking to his Nawabi roots in his all-white look, Kareena opted to keep an Indian touch to her look, and the actor appeared in a very formal avatar on the second day of the international festival.

The couple honestly exuded elegance and grace on the red carpet as they amped up the glamour quotient. Taking to her official Instagram account, Kareena treated her fans by dropping her and Saif’s whole look for the second day of the Red Sea Film Festival. While sharing the series of pictures, Kareena took to the captions to convey her thanks to the prestigious event, as the two had a “fantastic evening.” Kareena’s Caption read, “Thank you Red Sea international film festival for a fantastic evening.”

In the picture, Kareena can be seen draped in a gleaming sequined saree by Sabyasachi. Bebo donned a olive green shimmery see-through saree, which featured a fully embroidered full sleeved blouse. The actress complemented her look with a pair of statement earrings, sleek bun, smoky eyes, and a golden Sabyasachi clutch. On the other hand, Saif complimented his better half in his sharp tux and rocked a pair of shiny formal shoes.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Saif was recently seen in the Hindi remake of actioner Vikram Vedha, which also featured Hrithik Roshan in the lead. Next, the actor will be seen in Adipurush, wherein he will be sharing screen space with Prabhas and Kriti Sanon.

On the other hand, Kareena was last seen in Aamir Khan starrer Laal Singh Chaddha. Next, the actress will be seen in an official adaptation of The Devotion of Suspect X, wherein she will be sharing screen space with Vijay Varma and Jaideep Ahlawat.

